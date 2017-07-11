Steilacoom Historical School Board Study Session Canceled

The Steilacoom Historical School Board of Directors voted to revise the 2016-17 school year meeting schedule at the June 29, 2017 meeting. The study session scheduled for Thursday, July 13, 2017 has been canceled. The next school board meeting will held Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 7:00 pm in the Steilacoom High School Library. A public hearing of the draft 2017-18 school year budget will also be held that evening. Steilacoom High School is located at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom, WA.