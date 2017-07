PUYALLUP – From 10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, to 5 a.m. Friday, July 14, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will close the Pioneer Avenue on-ramp to eastbound State Route 512.

This closure will allow crews to repair damaged and aging expansion joints on the Puyallup River Bridge.

A signed detour will be posted for the ramp closure. Travelers are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.