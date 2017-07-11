New Coach for TCC Women’s Volleyball Program

Samantha Hutchinson joins the Tacoma Community College Titan Women’s Volleyball program from Western Washington University, where she has an outstanding record both as a player and as a coach. The Vikings advanced to the NCAA Tournament in each of the two years she served as a member of the program’s coaching staff, making a NCAA II Final Four appearance in 2015.

A graduate of University Place’s Curtis High School, Hutchinson had a standout career as a player with the Vikings, finishing second among WWU and Great Northwest Athletic Conference career dig leaders with 2,438 digs. Among other honors, Hutchinson was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons (2011 – 14), and was twice named an All-American.

Titan Athletic Director Jason Prenovost is confident that Hutchinson is a great choice to lead the Titan women’s volleyball team, a strong program that traditionally finishes near the top of its league.

“Samantha is a great hire for TCC,” Prenovost said. “She is local player who went to one of the top college programs in the country and excelled. To excel on defense in any sport requires discipline, work ethic and grit. We value those qualities in our coaches and students at TCC and are excited to welcome Samantha Hutchinson into the Titan Family!”

Hutchinson says she’s extremely honored to be selected as TCC’s new head volleyball coach.

“I look forward to returning home to create a successful, student-centered volleyball program for the Titans,” Hutchinson said. “This is a wonderful opportunity and I am eager to start this new journey and help the TCC volleyball program reach its full potential. Go Titans!”