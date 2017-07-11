Caring for Kids Getting Ready for School

Submitted by Diane Formoso

Caring for Kids is already getting ready for school next year. In April and May we sent out 1,650 backpacks for September, including backpacks for Clover Park Technical College struggling students. We also gave Greater Lakes Mental Health 200 backpacks and school supplies for their client’s families.

Our three Ready to Learn Fair events are just around the corner. The main event will be held at Clover Park High School on August 5th for kids on free and reduced lunch who live in Clover Park, Steilacoom and University Place School District. We need help on Friday the 4th to set up at 9:00 am and volunteers on Saturday the 5th at 7:30 am. The other two events are held for the Springbrook and Tillicum communities the same week. If you want to volunteer at Clover Park please just show up. We will put you to work!

If you would like to help us, we are collecting new socks and underwear of all sizes. We encourage clubs, churches and organizations to have sock and underwear drives to collect these needed items. Financial donations are also accepted.

Caring for Kids is an all-volunteer organization helping thousands of kids in need each year. Caring for Kids provides clothing, school supplies, hygiene products, emergency food, air beds, blankets, pillows, $5 McDonald gift cards, new books, color books and crayons and Growing Up is Fun bags. We also put on two major events the Holiday Fair serving 685 families and the three Ready to Learn Fair Events that serves over 2,500 kids in the community. In Clover Park Alone there are over 9,000 kids on free and reduced lunch and by the middle of May there were 525 homeless kids. For more information please email at carekids@comcast.net or call 253-279-9777.