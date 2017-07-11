Bringing History to SummerFEST 2017

Submitted by Emma Pierce

On Saturday, July 8, the Lakewood Historical Society had a booth at this year’s SummerFEST. The event was jam-packed with music, food, giveaways, games, classic cars, and just pure summer fun. With the Washington weather cooperating, the community festival drew a huge crowd (the LHS booth saw well over 200 visitors in the first two hours, alone!), with guests staying for most of, if not the entire day.

Visitors to the Lakewood Historical Society booth were greeted by board members as well as volunteers. This year, the team had matching t-shirts, designed by Museum Manager, Emma Pierce. Besides spiffy shirts, the Society had a bunch of freebies including samples of their quarterly newsletter, “The Prairie Gazette,” a driving map showing Lakewood’s historic sites, pencils, information about the museum along with membership brochures, and to top it all off, market bags with the Society’s logo to carry home all of this free loot. New to the booth this year was a coloring contest. Kids were invited to “make history” by coloring in the society’s logo and return it to the museum to have their artwork displayed in an exhibit. The contest is ongoing, and can be entered by picking up a coloring sheet at the museum, or the society’s booth at the Lakewood Farmer’s Market. (Coloring sheet is included in the photos below!) Visitors to the museum will vote on their favorite entry, and a winner will receive a small prize.

Overall, the event was a huge hit! The Society is already looking forward to next year by planning for more fun activities.

Interested in more Lakewood Historical Society events/fundraisers? Keep an eye out in our newsletters, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the inside scoop!

SAVE THE DATES: Catch us at the Lakewood Farmer’s Market every third Tuesday of the month. December 14th, 2017. The Lakewood Historical Society will be partnering with the Lakewood Playhouse for a command performance of “A Christmas Carol.”