Update: Tacoma southbound I-5 traffic switch begins Wednesday, July 12

TACOMA – Contractor crews working on the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue project have pushed back the southbound Interstate 5 traffic switch in Tacoma by one day.

Crews will now divide the southbound highway into two distinct roadways separated by barrier, during the overnight hours of Tuesday, July 11. The one-day delay in the schedule is necessary so crews can complete the changes to the highway signs.

By the Wednesday morning commute on July 12, drivers who use southbound I-5 through Tacoma will need to apply some advanced planning to their commute. As drivers on southbound I-5 approach the Puyallup River Bridge, they will need to decide which southbound lane will take them to their destination:

Left three lanes

The three left lanes will take drivers through Tacoma and toward:

South Tacoma

Lakewood

DuPont

Olympia and beyond

Two collector/distributor lanes (to the right)

The two right collector/distributor lanes will provide access to:

I-705 and Tacoma’s city center

SR 7

SR 16

38th Street exit to Tacoma Mall

WSDOT invites drivers to view a video on YouTube to help understand the temporary southbound traffic switch, which will be in place through the end of 2017.

Overnight lane and ramp closures

In preparation for the shift, a series of overnight lane and ramp closures will occur over the week of July 10. Each night, crews will reposition the concrete barrier that creates the collector/distributor (c/d) lanes. Crews will also re-stripe the on-and off-ramps between the southbound c/d lanes to I-705, SR 7, and Pacific Avenue. WSDOT advises motorists to pay extra heed to the changing lane alignments throughout the week.

The temporary alignment will allow crews to replace the original concrete of I-5 and create a work zone to advance work on the new McKinley Street overpass. Detours will be provided for all ramp closures.

WSDOT asks drivers to please drive safely through work zones. Motorists have a vested interest in work zone safety: 94 percent of those injured in work zone crashes are motorists or their passengers. Slow down and Give ‘em a Brake.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.