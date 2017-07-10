Portland Avenue and 27th Street intersection opens early

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project have re-opened the Portland Avenue and East 27th Street intersection and the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma earlier than planned.

Crews were able to re-open the intersection and ramp at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, which was 9 hours earlier than previously scheduled.

The around-the-clock weekend closure was necessary so crews can rebuild the intersection. The work involves installing drainage, electrical components and relocating utilities. Pedestrian access on 27th Street remains limited as the sidewalk has been removed for this work. An additional weekend closure of this intersection is planned for the weekend of July 21-23. The sidewalk will be restored once the work is complete.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.