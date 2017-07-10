Pierce County Library’s board to discuss buildings, 2018 budget and other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss its facility master plan for buildings, 2018 budget and work plan, strategic services plan and other issues at its monthly board meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma 98446, on Wednesday, July 12, 3:30 p.m.

At the July meeting, the Board of Trustees will discuss the following.

Facility Master Plan: The Library System is updating its facility master plan, which it first completed in 2010. Library leaders are updating the plan with new information and data. The Library System is looking at its aging and well-used facilities and potential funding options to improve some of its 20 locations. Library leaders will share an overall assessment of the improvements needed at some of the locations and input from the public about what they expect and need from library buildings and services.

2018 budget and work plan: The Library is developing its 2018 budget and work plan. It is closely evaluating the 2017 property values report the Pierce County Assessor-Treasurers Office recently released. Approximately 95 percent of the Libraryâ€™s budget comes from taxes on residential, commercial and industrial property. The Assessor-Treasurers Office assessed the countyâ€™s residential properties with a significant increase of 12.29 percent, compared with 2016 values. This increase does not add property taxes to the Library, which are limited by state law to no more than a 1 percent per year increase. The Library is evaluating its budget plan, based upon the tax limitation and its operating costs continuing to out-pace its revenues.

Strategic Plan: the Library System has been developing its strategic plan to meet the highest priority library needs in its communities. During the next several months, it will report back to the thousands of individuals across the county that provided ideas and comments to help shape the plan. Based upon the significant community input, the Libraryâ€™s Strategic Plan created three focus areas to deliver services that residents value most: learning, enjoyment and community connection.

More information: board packet – www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-20170712.pdf.