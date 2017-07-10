Pierce County Council meeting to be held in Parkland on July 11

The Pierce County Council will hold an In-district Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. on July 11, at the Parkland Spanaway Sheriff Precinct-Moran Room, 495 Shandon Wright Way South in Parkland. This in-district meeting will be chaired by District 5 Councilmember Rick Talbert.

Each member of the Pierce County Council hosts at least one in-district meeting each year to make meetings more accessible to residents of Pierce County.

The following speakers will provide updates to the Council:

· Melanie Halsan, deputy director, Pierce County Planning and Land Services, update on county planning and code enforcement

· Capt. Gerald Lawrence, Pierce County Property Crimes Unit update

· Mayfair/138th Street/Brookdale Neighborhood Group update

For more information about the meeting please visit the County Council webpage.