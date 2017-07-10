Benaroya Groundbreaking, Preview the New Wing July 11

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum

Be among the first to view the final design of Benaroya wing at Tacoma Art Museum at a groundbreaking celebrations on Tuesday, July 11 (2-5 pm) at the Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave in Tacoma.

You are invited! Join us for cake, light refreshments, complimentary parking*, and free admission** to the galleries at Tacoma Art Museum’s construction kick-off for the new Benaroya Wing honoring the memory of Jack Benaroya on his birthday. Be among the first to view the final design of the new addition as we celebrate the generosity of Jack and Rebecca Benaroya and the entire Benaroya family.

*Complimentary parking available in lots behind TAM, 1 – 5 pm

**Admission to TAM is free all day, 10 am – 5 pm.

Speakers Include: