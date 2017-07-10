Bates Technical College students earn national, regional awards

TACOMA, Wash. — A national gold medal and a regional award are among the growing accolades Bates Technical College students have earned because of their expertise and hard work.

President Dr. Ron Langrell said, “These successes demonstrate that our hands-on approach to education and training is invaluable for future student success in their chosen careers,” he said. “If you are number one at Bates Technical College, number one in the state, region and nation, then you are number one in the world,” he added.

Fire Service (www.bates.ctc.edu/firefighter) student Dallin Wilson competed in the 2017 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (www.skillsusa.org/events/national-leadership-skills-conference/) on June 19-23 in Louisville, Ky., where he won the first-place gold medal. The annual event is a competitive showcase of career and technical education students, with more than 16,000 students, teachers and business partners participating.

Wilson competed in the firefighting contest, which evaluates the contestant’s preparation for firefighting careers through hands-on skill demonstration and both written and oral presentations. A two-time gold medalist at the state-level competition, Wilson earned a silver medal at last year’s national competition.

Fire Service (www.bates.ctc.edu/firefighter) instructor Pat Piper said, “It has been a pleasure to work with Dallin and watch the growth and desire culminate in his outstanding showing at the competition,” he said. “The opportunities to network with other students and get input from established fire service personnel from across the US are invaluable. This experience will only strengthen Dallin’s portfolio in his hunt to become a paid firefighter,” added Piper.

The Northwest Region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (www.natasnw.org/) (NATAS), the organization that honors Emmy Award winners, awarded Broadcasting/Video Production (www.bates.ctc.edu/broadcasting) student Annika Welsh the 2017 College Award for Excellence.

Welsh took home the award in the Photographer/Editor category for a production titled, “Survival Guide to Playing in a Band and Music Video.” NATAS honored Welsh because of her outstanding achievement as director/producer/editor/script, demonstrating a high level of skill for her craft.

