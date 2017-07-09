Experience the Tacoma Performing Arts Scene with Walk Tacoma

Tacoma, Wash. – What could be better than watching live music, dance performances, and hearing a recitation from Tacoma’s Poet Laureate? Walking to each performance! Downtown On the Go’s Performing Art Walk is on Wednesday, July 12 from 12 – 1 p.m.

The walk, sponsored by Spaceworks Tacoma, will start at Tollefson Plaza (S. 17th & Pacific) and will feature local artists at various stops along the walk: musicians from Tacoma School of the Arts, dancers from The BareFoot Collective and Harbor Dance and Performance Center, and Tacoma’s Poet Laureate Kellie Richardson.

The free 1 mile walk is led by Katie Lappier and Tony Gomez of the Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, who will shed light on Tacoma’s diverse performing arts scene and guide walkers from performance to performance.

“[Downtown] Tacoma is a beautiful and riotous blend of adventurous and accessible arts activities. Like larger cities it offers a great line-up of world class artists. But, it also preserves all the advantages of a mid-size city where the arts are completely within reach for everyone from young children to teens and community members. It’s this wonderful blend where the community can experience and do art that make Tacoma so special,” says Tony Gomez, Education Manager, Broadway Center for the Performing Arts.

Register for the walk online at www.downtownonthego.org/go/walking or sign-in at the event. The event is free, and all ages are encouraged to attend!

This year, the Children’s Museum of Tacoma will be partnering with Downtown On the Go to provide an activity for children at all of the Walk Tacoma events to encourage families to participate. Along the route, children will have the opportunity to hunt for “Tacoma Rocks” and complete a Performing Art Walk photo Bingo card.

The Walk Tacoma Series, sponsored by MultiCare and the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation COI, is a seven-event walking series held on the first Wednesday of the month, from April through September. The fun, themed walks, now in their eighth year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through guided tours. The walks are scheduled at the lunch hour or just after work to encourage downtown employees, students, and residents to walk during the day, whether to and from work or school, at a lunch break, or to run a quick errand.

For more information on the Walk Tacoma Series, visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.