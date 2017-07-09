Bates: Documentary ‘Killing Us Softly 4’ airs as part of Diversity Academy

Diversity Academy organizers will offer a viewing of the documentary ‘Killing Us Softly 4 ‘ across the three campuses in next week. The video is the newest edition of Jean Kilbourne’s influential and award-winning Killing Us Softly series, which addresses how the advertising industry reinforces and glamorizes a regressive and debased notion of femininity, according to Kilbourne.

This is a great opportunity to stretch your minds around advertising practices without expending too much energy, says Dr. Sheila Lee, who coordinates the academy. Bring your lunch, watch the documentary and join in a healthy discussion.

Downtown Campus Auditorium: Monday, July 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Central/Mohler Campus Resource Center: Thursday, July 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

South Campus Auditorium: Friday, July 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

This free event is open to students and employees.

Killing Us Softly 4 Trailer from Media Education Foundation on Vimeo .

