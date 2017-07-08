Washington Service Corps, Reading Corps need 792 service seekers now

The Washington Service Corps and the Washington Reading Corps need a total of 792 service seekers: people interested in making a difference.

As part of the federal AmeriCorps program, which was recently funded for the 2017-18 program year, the Service Corps offers a huge array of opportunities. Try environmental stewardship or a chance to help children, adults and veterans prepare for disasters; improve their health; prepare for careers; and increase their computer, financial and basic skills. Find a list of 567 open positions by county and by topic.

Members of the Reading Corps (also under the AmeriCorps umbrella) tutor struggling readers, help kids learn to love reading, and plan school and family literacy events. See all the schools and organizations — listed by county — that will host 225 Washington Reading Corps members in the coming school year.

Members of both programs must be at least 17 years old and commit to 10 ½-month terms of community service. In return, they receive a modest living allowance, health insurance, help with childcare costs, an educational scholarship and more.

Perhaps most importantly, members satisfy that service-seeker itch while gaining experience, wisdom and perspective to bring to further education, their next adventure or a career. After their service, members will find career specialists at WorkSource employment centers statewide trained specifically to help service seekers connect with jobs.

In this 44-second video, member Andrea Springer talks about the variety of opportunities offered by the Washington Service Corps.

The Reading Corps and Service Corps program year starts in August and September, respectively. Positions are filling fast, so interested service seekers should apply now!

Find out more at the Washington Service Corps website or call 888-713-6080.