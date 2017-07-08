Special Operations Command Soldiers conduct night training on McNeil Island July 10-13

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Soldiers from an element of U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct training at the former correctional facility on McNeil Island Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13.

The Special Operations Soldiers will fly from JBLM to McNeil Island on helicopters, and the training is scheduled to run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day beginning Monday evening.

There will be periods of increased air traffic during hours of darkness. The aircraft flight path has been configured to cause minimal disruption to nearby residents.

This is a routine military training exercise conducted to maintain a high level of combat readiness for the Soldiers whose combat skills are being tested in a simulated environment similar to that which they may find during combat missions.

This training has been fully coordinated with the state of Washington.

We are extremely sensitive to the impact such training has on local citizens and we intend to train safely and courteously. Every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the training will be taken. We appreciate the support of the citizens and residents in the surrounding areas during this military training.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852.