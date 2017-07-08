Pierce County launches new loan program for side sewer repair projects

Sewer problems are often caused by trouble in side sewer lines.

A side sewer line is the sewer pipe on private property between the home and the public sewer line in the street. Failing lines can allow stormwater or groundwater into the public sanitary sewer system, making it less efficient. Failures can also result in wastewater entering the environment and possibly impacting ground and surface water sources and public health.

Pierce County has launched a new loan program to help property owners repair or replace private side sewer lines.

The program provides financial assistance through low-interest loans with terms up to 10 years to residential property owners for qualifying projects.

“We worked on a solution to assist residential property owners with failing side sewers,” said Pierce County Council Chairman Doug Richardson. “We are excited to offer this program beneficial to the property owner, the County, and public health.”

The program provides loans for up to 90 percent of the estimated total cost for the repairs. The maximum loan amount is $10,000. All loans are secured by a lien against the title of the property and subject to the county’s terms and conditions.

The program is funded by sewer rates and administered by the Planning and Public Works Department’s Sewer Division. The allocation of funding is approved by the Pierce County Council each year.

For more information on this program, visit www.piercecountywa.org/sidesewerloan