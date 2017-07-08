Miles named head of Pierce County Parks and Recreation

After a competitive recruitment and selection process, Roxanne E. Miles has been named the new director of Pierce County Parks and Recreation. She will begin her new role on July 17, 2017.

Miles joined the County in December 2016 as the Business and Financial Operations Manager for the county’s Planning and Public Works Department. She came to Pierce County from Metro Parks Tacoma, where her 15-year career culminated in her role as Strategic Advancement Manager. While at Metro Parks, Miles managed parks and recreation services, and led major planning initiatives, developing business plans for each of the core programs. She was integral to the agency achieving accreditation and a successful bond campaign in 2014.

In her new role at Pierce County, Miles will be accountable for the teams that maintain over 4,200 acres at 50 park sites throughout the County, including three recreation centers, a sports complex, ice rink, skateboard park, two boat launch sites, three golf courses, trail corridors, two disc golf courses and a large number of passive open space sites.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, Wash. and an MBA from Corban University in Salem, Ore.

Miles’ appointment is subject to confirmation by the Pierce County Council.