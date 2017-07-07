Weekend I-5 lane closure sets stage for traffic switch in Tacoma

TACOMA – In preparation for moving southbound Interstate 5 lanes into a temporary alignment, crews will close the left lane of southbound I-5 between Portland Avenue and McKinley Street from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, July 10 to rebuild the center median.

This work will set the stage for contractor crews working on the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue project to divide the southbound highway into two distinct roadways separated by barrier, during the overnight hours of Monday, July 10.

By the Tuesday morning commute on July 11, drivers who use southbound I-5 through Tacoma will need to apply some advanced planning to their commute. As drivers on southbound I-5 approach the Puyallup River Bridge, they will need to decide which southbound lane will take them to their destination:

Left three lanes

The three left lanes will take drivers through Tacoma and toward:

* South Tacoma

* Lakewood

* DuPont

* Olympia and beyond

Two collector/distributor lanes (to the right)

The two right collector/distributor lanes will provide access to:

* I-705 and Tacoma’s city center

* SR 7

* SR 16

* 38th Street exit to Tacoma Mall

WSDOT invites drivers to view a video on YouTube to help understand the temporary southbound traffic switch, which will be in place through the end of 2017.

Overnight lane and ramp closures

In preparation for the shift, a series of overnight lane and ramp closures will occur over the week of July 10. Each night, crews will reposition the concrete barrier that creates the collector/distributor (c/d) lanes. Crews will also re-stripe the on-and off-ramps between the southbound c/d lanes to I-705, SR 7, and Pacific Avenue. WSDOT advises motorists to pay extra heed to the changing lane alignments throughout the week.

The temporary alignment will allow crews to replace the original concrete of I-5 and create a work zone to advance work on the new McKinley Street overpass. Detours will be provided for all ramp closures.

Overnight closure schedule:

Monday, July 10

* I-705 and Pacific Avenue on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

* Southbound I-5 exit to 38th Street and westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

* Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

* Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, July 11

* All lanes of southbound I-5 will be detoured to Exit #135 during overnight hours from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

* Southbound I-5 c/d lanes will close from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

* SR 7 and southbound I-705 ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

* Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, July 12

* Southbound I-5 c/d lanes will close from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday.

* Eastbound SR 16 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

* Southbound I-5 in Fife will be reduced to a single lane from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, July 13

* 20th Street East in Fife between PraxAir and Pacific Highway will close from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday.

* Southbound I-5 c/d lanes will close from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

* Southbound I-5 exit to 38th Street and westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

* I-705 and Pacific Avenue on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

* Southbound I-5 in Fife will be reduced to a single lane from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, July 14

* Southbound I-5 c/d lanes will close from 11:59 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.

* Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

WSDOT asks drivers to please drive safely through work zones. Motorists have a vested interest in work zone safety: 94 percent of those injured in work zone crashes are motorists or their passengers. Slow down and Give ’em a Brake.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.