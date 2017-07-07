Upcoming lane closures on I-5 near Exit 119 in DuPont

Starting Monday July 10, Sound Transit contractors will perform work on the Interstate 5 mainline and ramps near Exit 119 at the intersection of Barksdale Avenue and DuPont-Steilacoom Road in DuPont. This will result in multiple lane and shoulder closures from July 10 through July 20. Work will take place overnight between 8 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Traffic signage will alert drivers of specific lane closures throughout the road work.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has contracted with Sound Transit to complete this track and signal work as part of the Point Defiance Bypass Project. The work includes upgrades to crossings, enhanced safety measures, and relocation of utilities.

The Point Defiance Bypass Project includes a new Amtrak passenger train station in Tacoma’s Freighthouse Square, new and upgraded track between Tacoma and DuPont, and five

reconstructed at-grade crossings, each with advanced warning and signal systems. When all work is complete later this year it will provide more frequent, reliable and faster Amtrak Cascades passenger rail service in Washington.