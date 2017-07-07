Tacoma interchange closed to traffic for multiple weekends in July

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project will close the Portland Avenue and East 27th Street intersection in Tacoma for multiple weekends in July, starting this weekend.

The around-the-clock weekend closures are necessary so crews can install drainage, electrical components and relocate utilities. Pedestrian access on 27th Street will be limited as the sidewalk will be removed during the work. The sidewalk will be restored once the work is complete.

The first closure will take place this weekend from 11 p.m. Friday, July 7, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 10. A second closure is tentatively scheduled for the weekend of July 21-23. One additional closure may be needed at a later date. WSDOT will release more information once it becomes available.

This work will also close the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com – www.wsdot.wa.gov/construction/pugetsound/tacoma.htm – web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app – www.wsdot.wa.gov/Inform/mobile.htm – and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed – twitter.com/wsdot_tacoma.