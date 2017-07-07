Steilacoom Town Administrator July 7 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 18, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – July 10, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – July 26, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 3, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published.

The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Train Derailment:

On July 2, 2017, at approximately 2:30, an Amtrak train derailed near the Chambers Creek drawbridge. The engine, baggage care, and 4 passenger cars left the tracks. Approximately 267 passengers were affected; however, it does not appear that there were any major injuries. Public Safety responded along with units from WPFR, Lakewood, University Place, DuPont, Gig Harbor, Puyallup and other investigative agencies. Public Works’ employees deployed and staffed traffic control barriers closing Chambers Creek Road until 12:55 PM Monday afternoon. It appears the derailment was caused by the Amtrak engineer exceeding the regulated speed in the area.

Homicide Investigation:

On July 4, 2017, at approximately 11:17 PM, the Steilacoom Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a domestic assault at a single family residence in Steilacoom. Arriving officers found Stephen Gale in the backyard with a critical injury. An assessment of revealed he was not breathing and CPR was initiated by Steilacoom officers and continued by WPFR paramedics. Despite lifesaving efforts, the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene by fire department personnel.

Officers interviewed a witness and identified Tyler Thiel as a suspect. Officers determined het had fled the scene in a vehicle and pertinent information was broadcast to local law enforcement agencies. Mr. Thiel was located in Puyallup, Washington and taken into custody at approximately 1AM.

This appears to have been an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any other public safety concerns related to this incident.

We are thankful for our law enforcement partners’ efforts in aiding with the suspect’s apprehension and subsequent investigation.

Boat Float:

The boar float and ramp will be closed starting July 5, 2017 for approximately 2 weeks for maintenance.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2017 Farmers’ Market season started this week and will continue every Wednesday from 3 PM to 7 PM in downtown.

Summer Concerts:

The 2017 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series’ artist for July 12 is Michael Powers. Concerts or conducted in Pioneer Park at 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom, Washington and start at 6:30 PM.

Parks and Recreation:

Please enjoy the Town’s park system but remember that animals must be on leash at all times; the owner is responsible for cleaning up after their pets; and no camping, alcoholic beverages, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed at any time in any Steilacoom parks.

Gifts and Donations:

The Town received the following gift and donation this week:

Karee Tatham – $600 for a table to be installed at Sunnyside Beach Park in honor of Jeanne Hemstock.

Pet Waste and Leash Law:

Please pick up after your pets and dispose of the waste appropriately. Additionally, all animals if not on your property must be on a leash or under physical control. Animals are not allowed on school property at any time.

Fine Art Exhibit:

Watercolor and Multimedia works by local Artist, Werner Dillenburger, are on display from July 5th to August 31, 2017 at the Steilacoom Community Center Art Gallery. Werner is a member of Pacific Gallery Artists. Show Hours: Mon — Thurs 9 AM – 4:30 PM; Friday 9 AM – 7:30 PM (closed weekends and holidays).; Address: 2301 Worthington St., Steilacoom, WA.

Summer Youth Programs:

Steilacoom Summer Day Camp!

Grades K-6

Monday-Friday

6 AM – 6 PM

Located at Cherrydale Primary School

$170/week

Spaces are limited. For details, call 253-581-1076

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Emphasis Patrols:

Public Safety officers and the Chief will be conducting emphasis patrols on arterials throughout Town for the next month. Additionally, stop sign and distracted driving (use of cell phones) will be receiving additional attention.

Public Works:

General:

All of the crews assisted with preparing for, staffing day of, and recovering from the 4th of July festivities. Additionally, the Water/Sewer and Streets crews assisted with staffing the traffic control points on Chambers Creek Road needed due to the train derailment.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew staffed the road closure barriers, assisted with the 4th of July festivities; and vegetation control on rights-of-way.

1st Street Project Public Meeting:

A public meeting has been scheduled for July 13 from 6 PM to 7:30 PM at Town Hall to discuss the 1st Street project.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Water/Sewer crew fixing a leak on Cambridge Drive; performed a service disconnect for a panel upgrade in Kim Court; met with a contractor concerning a residence in the 1900 block of Nisqually Street; replaced a vault lid; assisted with the 4th of July festivities; and preformed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted with staffing the road closure barriers; assisted with the 4th of July festivities; assisted with the dock ramp repair; repaired a water service in the 2700 block of Cambridge Drive; and performed other system maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew assisted with staffing the road closure barriers; assisted with the 4th of July activities; prepared for and recovered from the Farmers’ Market and Summer Concert; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance.

SummerFEST:

Spend your Saturday, July 8 in beautiful 350-acre Fort Steilacoom Park. This family-friendly, FREE festival is a great chance to get outdoors, enjoy the summer weather and participate in a wide array of events.

The morning kicks off with the annual Lakewood SummerFEST Triathlon, which begins at American Lake Park and sends athletes through the city via bike until they reach Fort Steilacoom where they’ll throw on their running shoes and traverse the trails to the finish line. Check out the stories of some of our previous participants. Register here.

For those a looking to expend a little less energy, there is a 5k and 10k race, as well as a 1 mile Kids’ run. Learn about those events here.

Running not your speed? Don’t worry there’s plenty to do for those who just want to relax.

There will be live music from Spike and the Impalers, Tacocat and Kuinka, children’s arts and crafts, vendor booths, food trucks, trapeze shows, extreme trampoline performances, car show, International Festival and if you stick around for the evening hours fire dancers will perform at dusk. The night concludes with a movie in the park. But before you curl up on your blanket in the grass, check out the pet parade happening at 8 p.m.

Are you a car enthusiast? Then you won’t want to miss the car show, as well as a chance to meet BMW PRO3 Driver Lance Richert who will be there with his PRO3 car – no. 35 – signing autographs.

Richert has raced BMWs since 1999 after years of lapping days with the Puget Sound BMW Club. His PRO3 car is one of the first four BMW E30s that raced in the first PRO3 season after it was converted from ITS specs.

By day Richert does residential architectural design, but on the course he is a force to be reckoned with. He held the lap record for PRO3 twice at Pacific Raceways.

So what is PRO3? It is the largest and arguably the most competitive race group in the PNW. It’s a spec racing class for BMW E30s which has an intent to create a restrictive formula for BMW cars that focuses on driver ability instead of design/preparation of the car. Typically 30 or more PRO3 cars compete in the International Conference of Race Car Clubs each year.

Come meet Richert and learn more about PRO3 racing at SummerFEST July 8!