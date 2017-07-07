St. Frances Cabrini School Offers Music for the 2017-2018 School Year

Submitted by St.Frances Cabrini School

St. Frances Cabrini School has been devoted to developing the whole child. Our curriculum has expanded to include Arts programs. We are able to offer Art through our vendor, Smart with Art and Band is provided by Bellarmine for beginning and advanced musicians. In addition, SFC wants to provide a comprehensive Music program.

After an extensive search SFC school is happy to announce that we have secured Ms. Debra Christnacht as our Music teacher for the 2017-2018 school year. She has her BA in Music from the University of Puget Sound and attended Graduate studies in Early Childhood Music Education at Silver Lake College in WI. She is the Owner/Artistic Director of Lakewood Music Studio. She has also directed Spring musicals at St. Patrick School as well as taught Music at Holy Rosary and St. Nicholas School. She led our 2017 Graduates in “O Happy Day”.