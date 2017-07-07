SHSD recognized as District of Distinction

Steilacoom Historical School District is proud to be recognized as a District of Distinction by District Administration, the publication for school district leaders nationwide. The district was recognized for the Safe and Sound Project, a Department of Defense Education Activity Partnership Grant Program, focusing on social and emotional health services for military connected students across all schools.

Nearly half the students in the district come from military families. Leadership responded to the need for a multi-faceted program to support the unique needs of their military families.

Recognition in the community/family partnership category was highlighted by the integrated system of support that Steilacoom School District has with Joint-Base Lewis McChord Military Adolescent Health Clinics. Medical services provided in school, during school, reduces stress on military families. In addition, the Safe and Sound Project funds school social workers who provide mental health services, crisis intervention to students and assistance to parents accessing and coordinating community resources.

Read full District Administration District of Distinction Announcement

View Steilacoom Historical School District Military Connected Students and Families Video

Districts of Distinction is a national recognition program created by District Administration magazine to honor school districts that are leading the way with new ideas that work. The award recognizes established initiatives that are yielding quantifiable benefits, and that could be replicated by other districts.

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves families in Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island plus portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.