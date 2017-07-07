CP school board schedules special board meeting and budget hearing

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors has scheduled a special board meeting for Monday, July 10, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. The board will discuss plans for the 2017-18 school year. The meeting will be held in room 18 of the Student Services Center (SSC), 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood.

Immediately following the planning meeting, the public can learn about CPSD’s proposed 2017-18 budget at a public hearing, which will be held in room 4 of the SSC. The budget hearing begins at 5:30 p.m., immediately prior to the regular meeting of the school board. The agenda for the budget hearing consists of a proposed budget for the 2017-18 school year.

For more information, contact the superintendent’s office at (253) 583-5190.