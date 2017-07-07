Chambers Creek Foundation Celebrates 10 Years

On Saturday, June 24, 2017, the Chambers Creek Foundation held a Gala and Auction to celebrate the 10 Year Anniversary of the opening of Chambers Bay and highlight the Foundation’s other projects and events over the last decade. The fundraiser, held at the Chambers Bay Pavilion, commemorated the Grand Opening Gala held on the evening before the course opened to the public in 2007.

Musical performances included the Kim Archer Band and Bruce Corns as our piper from the Clan Gordon that entertained the more than 150 supporters who attended this ticketed event. Presentations showcased the past, present and future of the Chambers Creek Properties, focusing on the Foundation’s involvement since 2000 when it donated the original portion of the Grandview Trail. Others highlighted a wide variety of activities including the openings of the Soundview Trail, North and Central meadows, concerts in the park, Family Fun Day, fun runs, the Spot of Shade, Labyrinth, Bridge to the Beach and the Playground by the Sound.

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier updated the attendees on the latest plans for the resort and hotel complex, upcoming golf championships and the County’s ongoing plans to complete development of the Properties. He provided an early announcement of reaching the next step with the private development group, Chambers Bay Development.

Building on the future theme, the Foundation’s “next big thing” at this time is raising funds to improve the Chambers Creek Canyon Trail system, ultimately connecting Kobayashi Park to the mouth of Chambers Creek. Foundation President Leanna Mason affirmed “the Foundation has committed to support the joint efforts of Pierce County and the cities of University Place and Lakewood in connecting the trails in the Canyon, including bridges across Chambers Creek.” Funds raised from the Gala and Auction will be used by the Foundation to match the local governments on public and private grant applications and other sources of monies needed to complete the planning and development of the connected trail system.

Sponsors for the Gala and Auction included, golf course architects Robert Trent Jones II, Chambers Bay Development, Olympic Eagle Distributing, Heritage Distillery, Ardor Cellars, KemperSports Management-Chambers Bay, Tom Cade, Sr. Director of Communications and Marketing, PNGA and many local businesses as additional sponsors and donors. More information about the Foundation and its activities can be found at www.ChambersCkFoundation.org.