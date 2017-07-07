Olympic Landscape and Irrigation Hits a High Note

Puyallup, WA – For 40 years Olympic Landscape and Irrigation has been dedicated to helping its customers transform their yards and gardens into stunningly beautiful outdoor spaces. Founder and owner Neil Hedman states, “The success we enjoy is due in large part to our design staff and installers. Our designers are very gifted in blending landscape architecture with the customer’s desires. Our installers are craftsmen in their trade, bringing the design and material together to produce terrific yards. I am amazed when I go to the sites and see what they have accomplished. Our people truly love what they do.”

Fresh out of college with a degree in Botany, Hedman started with a dream in 1977 of creating a sustainable landscaping business after working for another landscaping company. From the early days of three guys and a truck with walkie-talkies, Olympic Landscape and Irrigation has grown to 30 employees with sophisticated computer-based design services and state-of-the-art products.

Landing the contract for landscaping at the Tacoma Dome was an early success for the company that has gone on to complete landscaping design projects for hundreds of customers throughout the South Puget Sound.

Through sluggish economies and big changes in technology, Hedman says he has learned a lot about how to run a successful business. “Creating a great workplace culture is the best way to ensure longevity, creativity, excitement, and quality. For me, it’s a lot like being an excellent conductor. You put together a great team who are excellent at their individual instruments, you know the piece you want to be played and have a good idea how to get there. Throw in a little fun and love into the mix, and you are sure to hit a high note,” notes Hedman.

“We are thankful for all of our customers who have become part of our history. They have been a pleasure to work with and we have developed many good friends over the years. We’re looking forward to continuing this adventure into the future,” states Hedman.

Olympic Landscape and Irrigation Co. has served the Puget Sound area since 1977. Located in Puyallup, Washington, our family-owned company provides customers with landscape design and construction, sprinkler and outdoor lighting service, and backflow assembly testing. Using our 40 years of experience, we provide creative design and craftsman expertise to create beautiful outdoor living spaces for our homeowner customers. These reflect the individual lifestyle and interests of each customer, for both new construction and ‘remodel’ landscape projects. Our goal is always to provide thoughtful service, innovative design and technical excellence.