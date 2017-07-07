Bates’ Practical Nurse program applies for pre-candidacy accreditation

Bates Technical College is seeking pre-accreditation candidacy from the National League for Nursing (NLN) to nationally accredit the Practical Nurse program.

Currently, the program has an eight-year approval from the Washington State Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission (NCQAC) and national accreditation will allow graduates more flexibility for licensing and careers outside of Washington state.

Comments are welcome from students, employers and the public. The public has the right for comments to be submitted directly to the NLN CNEA staff regarding the practical nursing program and can be submitted to:

NLN CNEA Candidate Public Comments , 2600 Virginia Ave NW, Watergate Bldg., Washington, DC 20037

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in nearly 50 career education programs, and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 5,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. Bates Technical College is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities . For more information, go to www.bates.ctc.edu , or call 253.680.7000.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.