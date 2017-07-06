Pierce County seeks Thun Field Advisory Commission applicants

Pierce County is seeking applications for a community resident position and an airport user position on the Pierce County Airport-Thun Field Advisory Commission (TFAC).

Applications are due by July 28, 2017. Learn more about the commission and access an application at www.piercecountywa.org/thunfieldadvisorycommission.

Community resident position

One position is for a community resident who lives within the boundaries of either the Graham Community Plan or the Frederickson Community Plan. Maps showing these boundaries are available at www.piercecountywa.org/thunfieldadvisorycommission under “Membership Requirements.”

The Pierce County Council recently passed Ordinance No. 2017-9s which modified the composition of the commission to include a community resident position from both Frederickson and Graham to allow for feedback from those areas about airport impacts. Due to existing term limits for other commission members, Pierce County is filling only one of these community resident positions now.

Airport user position

The other available position is for a Pierce County Airport-Thun Field airport user, such as a business owner, pilot or airport tenant.

Terms

The community resident position would fill an unexpired term to April 12, 2019, while the airport user position would fill an unexpired term to April 12, 2020. After these terms expire, the terms are for four years. These positions are unpaid.

More information about the airport is available at www.piercecountywa.org/thunfield.