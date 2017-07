Come on in and double your bun with Featured Pets Lennox (#A517139) and Layla (#A517138). These twin bonded bunnies are the sweetest pair you’ll ever meet.

They love attention and are very curious about the world. Hop time and exercise are their favorite pastimes; watch as they zip, zoom, and binky about the room. But after a long day of play, they love to snuggle and cuddle together.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.