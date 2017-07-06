Lakewood’s SummerFest Family Fun, July 8

Submitted by Connie Coleman-Lacadie

Family fun entertainment for all. Mark your calendar to be at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood on July 8th from 11 am – 11 pm.

The City of Lakewood’s SummerFest runs all day beginning with a Triathlon and 5k/10k races. Enjoy the car show; visit the over 120 vendors, savor the American & International food and Beer Garden. There will be outstanding events going on day to include Trapeze, Extreme Trampoline and Fire Dancers.

The main stage starts with the opening of Lakewood’s International Festival with the entrance of the Okinawa Lion Dog performance at 11 am and moves to the Community Stage with the Okinawa Taiko Drummers followed by international performances from 11:30 am until 6 pm. You will enjoy international dance performances from Indonesia, Hawaii, Cambodia, Africa, Mexico, Panama, Samoa, Russia, Tahiti, Philippines and Guam.

There will be a huge Kids Zone with bounce houses, face painting, origami, fencing and Jujutsu demonstrations. Kids, collect your Arts and Sports Passports by visiting several areas that offer a variety of hands on demonstrations and activities. Finish a great family day with a movie.