Lakewood Police Lieutentant graduates from FBI National Academy

Police Chief Mike Zaro also graduated from the academy in 2010.

Based at the FBI campus in Quantico, Virginia, the national academy is a professional course study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers. Attendees must be nominated by their agency directors and must show demonstrated leadership qualities.

To receive a diploma participants are required to complete a 10k obstacle course built by U.S. Marines that runs through campus.

Over the course of the 10 weeks attendees take undergraduate and/or graduate classes focused on law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, forensic science, intelligence theory, understanding terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science and health and fitness.

They also participate in a range of leadership and specialized training, allowing them to share ideas, techniques and experiences with each other, resulting in lifelong partnerships that cross state and national borders.

Alwine was one of 228 people to graduate June 7 as part of the 268th session. Classmates included law enforcement from 47 states, 24 countries, seven federal agencies and every branch of the military. One of his classmates also made history when she stepped on stage and received her diploma marking the 50,000th diploma issued by the academy.