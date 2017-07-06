Exhibitors wanted for Pierce County Library System’s MakerFest 2017

TACOMA – Calling builders, engineers, artists, and all makers and do-it-your-selfers. Pierce County Library System is looking for enthusiastic children and adults to share their interests and talents with more than 1,000 people of all ages at Pierce County Library’s free MakerFest.

To Apply

Anyone at any age may apply to be a MakerFest exhibitor. Complete the application at MakerFest.pcls.us by Sept. 15 to share passions, talents and skills with the community. The application and exhibitor space is free.

About MakerFest

Who: Anyone at any age and any skill level who is excited to share their maker or DIY knowledge and skills.

Project examples: Robotics, cooking, 3-D Printing, Legos, hardware hacks, coding, custom bicycles, jewelry making, woodworking, DIY electronics, fabric arts, comics, cosplay

What: MakerFest is a free, all–ages event where people explore building, creating, crafting and coding through displays, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Where: Washington State Fair Event Center, 110 9th Ave. SW Puyallup, WA 98371, AgriPlex building, Parking is free.

When: The event date is Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.—3 p.m.

Find out more information at MakerFest.pcls.us.