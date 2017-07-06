Bates: Northwest Now features civic leader, author and economist Dr. Julianne Malveaux

Dr. Julianne Malveaux holds her Ph.D in economics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and has spent decades teaching, speaking, writing and appearing on national media talking about women’s issues, race, economics and politics.

Malveaux was the keynote speaker at the University of Puget Sound’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, and was kind enough to make KBTC one of her stops during her time in Western Washington.

As Donald Trump’s turbulent first year in office continues, her latest book, “Are We Better Off? ” takes a look at the Obama Presidency through the lens of race and public policy.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.