At approximately 10:25 p.m. on Monday, July 3, West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a motel fire at the vacant Colonial Motel, located at 12117 Pacific Highway SW in Lakewood. Crews arrived to find two buildings to have flames visible and went in the defensive strategy, meaning firefighters would not enter the building unless necessary.

The fire in the first building was deemed under control shortly after crews’ arrival, while the fire in the second building was larger and took more manpower to contain. Once the conditions in the second building were deemed safe enough to enter, firefighters did so and extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The post Vacant Motel Fire in Lakewood appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue .