Thank you for supporting Lakewood Healthy Bucks

The final count is in and Whole Foods Chambers Bay is giving Lakewood’s Farmers Market $2,441.34 for its Healthy Bucks program.

The money comes from Whole Foods Market’s community giving day, where they dedicated 5 percent of the net sales from June 22 to the city’s Healthy Bucks program.

With this money we are able to give children ages 16 and under the opportunity to buy $2 worth of fruits and/or veggies from our market vendors. A recent visit to the market last week saw a number of children lined up to receive their healthy bucks.

But, before we let them walk out of the city’s market booth with the free bucks they first have to draw/color their favorite fruits and veggies at our arts and crafts table.

This is a great opportunity to teach youngsters about healthy food choices, as well as provide them with access to fresh fruit grown by local farmers.

Thank you to everyone who shopped at Whole Foods Chambers Bay last month – and thank

you to Whole Foods for supporting healthy eating in our community.

We can’t wait to see more children at our market using their Healthy Bucks!