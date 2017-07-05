Pierce Transit files Transit Development Plan

Pierce Transit’s draft edition of the Transit Development Plan (TDP) covering 2017-2022 has been filed with the Clerk of the Board.

A copy will be available for review after July 5, 2017 at www.piercetransit.org/documents/ or by contacting:

Darin L. Stavish, AICP, Principal Planner

Pierce Transit – Transit Development Department

P.O. Box 99070

Lakewood, WA 98496-0070

Office (Direct): 253-983-3329

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, July 10, 2017. The meeting begins at 4:00 pm and is held in the Pierce Transit Training Center – Rainier Conference Room, 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499.

The public is invited to appear at the hearing to offer testimony. Written comments should be submitted to Darin L. Stavish, Principal Planner, P.O. Box 99070, Lakewood, WA 98496, no later than August 11, 2017.

The Transit Development Plan (TDP) reports on Pierce Transit’s annual operating budget, capital investments, and business strategies, and is submitted to the Washington State Department of Transportation annually. This year’s TDP highlights agency work accomplished in 2016; provides a general outline of services and facility changes anticipated from 2017-2022; and financial elements (both operating and capital), budgeted for 2017 plus projected for 2018-2023. Once finalized, Pierce Transit will use the TDP to guide specific development of upcoming service designs, business strategies, and budget considerations.

Registered SHUTTLE customers may obtain specialized transportation to and from the hearing by calling SHUTTLE at (253) 581-8000, Option 2, from one to five days in advance of the hearing. An interpreter for the hearing impaired will be provided upon request with a minimum notice of five days.