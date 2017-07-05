The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Pierce County’s New Election System

By Leave a Comment

When you vote in the August Primary Election, learn about the differences in the new ballot style. And behind the scenes, the machines Pierce County Elections will use will drastically change how your ballot is counted.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *