Pierce County Library topics of July 6 Lakewood United meeting

July 6, 2017 “Pierce County Library Online Digital Resources and Preview of Lakewood Branch Summer and Fall Activities” – Lisa Heyerdahl, Adult Services Librarian, Lakewood Pierce County Library; Kim Archer, Branch Manager (Steve – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. The upcoming topics are as follows:

July 13, 2017 “City Attorney” – Heidi Wachter (Kris – MC)

July 20, 2017 “Waughop Lake Update” – Kris Kauffman, Civil Engineer, Water Rights Inc.; President, Lakewood United (Steve – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2017, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers only charge us the cost of a breakfast. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to John Huber if he is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is (second) Friday, July 14, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.