Bates: Fire Service student nabs gold in national SkillsUSA competition

Fire Service student Dallin Wilson took home gold at the 2017 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference last month. The annual event is a competitive showcase of career and technical education students, with more than 16,000 students, teachers and business partners participating.

President Dr. Ron Langrell said, “These successes demonstrate that our hands-on approach to education and training is invaluable for future student success in their chosen careers,” he said. “If you are number one at Bates Technical College, number one in the state, region and nation, then you are number one in the world,” he added.

Wilson competed in the firefighting contest, which evaluates the contestant’s preparation for firefighting careers through hands-on skill demonstration and both written and oral presentations. A two-time gold medalist at the state-level competition, Wilson earned a silver medal at last year’s national competition.

Fire Service instructor Pat Piper said, “It has been a pleasure to work with Dallin and watch the growth and desire culminate in his outstanding showing at the competition,” he said. “The opportunities to network with other students and get input from established fire service personnel from across the US are invaluable. This experience will only strengthen Dallin’s portfolio in his hunt to become a paid firefighter,” added Piper.

Congratulations, Dallin!

