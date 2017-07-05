27th Annual Celebration Benefits Animals in Need

Bring your dog (or cat) for a walk in the park to raise money for pets in need. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its 27th annual Dog-A-Thon event on Saturday, July 22 in Lakewood’s Fort Steilacoom Park.

The Dog-A-Thon is a South Sound tradition and is the largest dog walk in Western Washington. More than a thousand animal lovers and their dogs (plus a cat or two) meet up to enjoy a mild summer day stroll around Waughop Lake.

In addition to the walk, attendees can sample delicious eats, enter contests to show off their dog’s talents, see dog agility and herding demonstrations and visit pet-related vendors and sponsors.

The Humane Society’s signature fundraising event helps the shelter care for more than 8,000 animals each year. Donations raised through the Dog-A-Thon provide vital support for innovative adoption programs, fostering for under-aged litters of puppies, kittens and bunnies, treatment and rehabilitation for victims of cruelty, veterinary care for injured animals and many other services.

The Dog-A-Thon is the Humane Society’s largest fundraising event, with this year’s goal to raise more than $300,000 for shelter pets in need.

To register for the Dog-A-Thon, visit support.thehumanesociety.org/dogathon or come to Fort Steilacoom Park the day of the event starting at 9:00 a.m. You can register as an individual, start a team or join a team.

Don’t miss out on the premier pet event of the South Sound. Visit support.thehumanesociety.org/dogathon to learn more about how to fundraise, form a team or to get involved in other ways.

Dog-A-Thon 2017 is sponsored by Presenting Sponsor Larson Automotive Group and Gold Sponsors The Itty Bitty Kitty Committee and VCA Animal Hospitals.