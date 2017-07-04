Working families will benefit from new paid family leave law

Submitted by Senate Democratic Caucus
After months of tense negotiations, the Washington State Legislature passed legislation establishing a new statewide paid family and medical leave insurance program.
Senate Bill 5975 creates a paid family and medical leave insurance program that is funded by premiums paid by both employers and employees, and allows employer voluntary plans. Under this legislation, employees can take off up to 12 weeks for the birth of a child, to take care of a family member who is suffering a serious medical condition, or if the employee suffers from a non-work-related illness or injury.
“No one should ever have to choose between taking care of a loved one and keeping food on the dinner table” said Sen. Steve Conway, D-South Tacoma and co-sponsor of SB 5975. “With this bill, we establish a paid family leave law that truly delivers for working families and lets them live with a sense of security when it comes to their wellbeing.”
The culmination of more than a decade of work by legislators and advocates, Senate Bill 5975 is the most worker-friendly paid family and medical leave program in the nation.
“Paid family leave is truly the third peg of the stool when it comes to income security,” added Conway. “We’ve instituted unemployment and workplace injury protections, and now we will provide a paid family leave law so people are protected when they have to take time off work to tend to personal injuries or a sick family member.”
SB 5975 exempts businesses that employ fewer than 50 employees from having to pay the employer share of the premium but allows them to opt in if they choose.
JohnA says
Another “nanny state” entitlement that will outgrow the funds to support it in the near future. How in the world did we manage to survive taking care of ourselves to this point without the help of Democrat backed spending of other people’s money?
Chris says
John, you are 100% correct. Why not just have the Government pay everyone money for doing nothing. Oh, wait… that idea has actually been suggested!
John Arbeeny says
The money for that “insurance” has to come from somewhere. If out of the employees’ pockets then either there is less food on the table for them or….more likely….they’ll want a pay raise to offset the cost of insurance. That means higher costs for the employer who if they pay a portion of the “insurance” as well will have to pass those costs for both employee and employer to…..you guessed it…..the consumer. This is nothing more that a sneaky hidden tax that is laundered through companies and paid for by all citizens. If you or I attempted to launder money in this way we’d be convicted of RICO and sent to prison. When politicians attempt it they’re sent to Olympia or Washington D.C.
John Arbeeny says
………..and oh by the way what else results from this “insurance”? Of course a new government bureaucracy with funding, space, equipment, personnel, and a host of regulations to administer it. You can bet every time that government proposes to “do something for you” that a bureaucrat is licking their chops at the prospect of getting a piece of the action.
chris says
Exactly!