Where to find the Lakewood Historical Society

During the summer the Lakewood Historical Society does not have regular evening programs, rather, we enjoy participating in community events.

Here is a list of where you can find us or join us:

Sat, July 9th, Lakewood’s SummerFEST, at Ft Steilacoom Park, 11 am – 6 pm. Visit link with more information. www.cityoflakewood.us/parks-and-recreation/special-events/summerfest

Sat, July 22nd, 11 am-4 pm, Celebrating the Lakewood Colonial Center’s 80th Anniversary. Be sure to stop by the Lakewood History Museum for special exhibit and free drawing. Also visit the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park’s Garage Sale, 9 am-4 pm, in the Center’s main parking lot.

Tues, August 22nd, 4-6 pm-Annual Society Picnic/Potluck, at American Lake Park, 9222 Veterans Dr SW. bring your favorite potluck dish. Chicken and drinks will be provided. Learn more about the history of the American Lake Seaplane Base.