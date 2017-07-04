See Chonda Pierce – Enough at First Baptist Church of Lakewood

Submitted by Phil Roy

Chonda Pierce has built her career by being “real” – sharing her heart, talking about difficult issues, and blending it all with humor, insight and self examination. Her vulnerability and wit have made Chonda Pierce the #1 selling female comedian in history (2014 RIAA Lifetime Achievement Award).

Coming out of the hit Fathom Event and best-selling DVD, Laughing in the Dark, Chonda Pierce continues her relatable journey in a new documentary simply titled Enough. Enough shares a message of great hope and encouragement, with Chonda’s usual quick wit and incomparable story telling weaved throughout. The film propels discussion, outreach and healing so that everyone can begin a new, more fulfilling life journey.

The content of the movie is directed to women, because it comes from a woman’s perspective (Chonda’s). However, the subject matter is applicable to women, and even teenagers 14+ might find that it helps them with issues that they are beginning to face at school, home and in their spiritual walk. The film propels discussion, outreach and healing so that everyone can begin a new, more fulfilling life journey. It could be the start of reaching out to one another, becoming a true friend, and connecting to God in a new way or for the very first time!

Showing at First Baptist Church of Lakewood on Friday Night July 7th @ 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $9.20 through July 6th @ www.itickets.com/events/381997.html. The tickets are $10.00 at the door the night of the show. You can stop by the church office to pickup tickets between 9:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m.

The Church address is 5400 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 – phone number is 253-582-1000