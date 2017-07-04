Past and Present in Steilacoom Museum Store

There are many items in the Steilacoom Historical Museum Store that are present day adaptions of things from the past, but this time the reference is a new book entitled Past & Present, by local Steilacoom resident Linda Lum.

The subtitle is History of the Foods We Eat: Recipes Inspired by the Stories. Believing that “Food is the common denominator of all mankind, the one activity in which we share a mutual bond,” Linda has chosen basic foods that appear in many different recipes and delves into the history of the food, with engaging quotes and stories.

She leads into the recipes with personal commentary and in the case of apples, even a description of our own Steilacoom Apple Squeeze! Several of the herbs she writes about can be found in the newly refurbished herb garden at the Orr Home, so the past and present tie-in to SHMA is evident.

An Italophile ( loving all things Italian) at heart, Linda has been creating original foods for over 40 years. She is an award winning cook with recipes published in Cooking Light and Sunset magazines among others. She can be found writing for Delishably.com under the name Carb Diva. Residing in town with her husband and daughters, she is also a quilter and gardener.

Signed copies of her book will be available at the Museum Store and also at the Fourth of July Museum Store Booth in front of Town Hall. Visit the Museum at 1801 Rainier Street in Steilacoom on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5, or Wednesdays from 2-5.