Join Partners For Parks and help improve Lakewood area parks

Submitted by Partners For Parks

Partners for Parks is a collaboration of Lakewood service organizations, community groups, educational institutions, military and businesses that have come together for the purpose of assisting in the improvement of Lakewood area parks. Healthy communities need healthy spaces and places to gather, play and enjoy the natural environment.

Created in 2001, Partners For Parks (PFP) is an IRS 501(c)(3) organization. PFP’s first project was clearing the rubble and establishing Springbrook Park. PFP has helped build two permanent restroom at Fort Steilacoom Park, and our latest project was the renovation of the trail around Waughop Lake.

Our primary function is to raise funds and provide volunteer labor and materials for specific park improvements like playground equipment, restroom facilities, trail renovations, picnic shelters, fishing piers and other recreational amenities. PFP holds annual fundraisers such as the Car Show at the City of Lakewood’s SummerFEST event, Black Tie and Blue Jeans party, and the Walk the Waughop Walk-A-Thon. You can also find us at events supporting the Lakewood community.

Annual Membership Levels and benefits:

$100 Platinum Name/Business mentioned in fundraising event, PFP grocery bag & Invitation to Annual Social Event

$50 Gold PFP grocery bag & Invitation to Annual Social Event

$25 Silver Invitation to Annual Social Event

$10 Bronze Invitation to Annual Social Event

HOW YOU CAN BECOME A MEMBER

* Visit the PFP booth at Summerfest and complete the membership form and receive a PFP wristband

* Visit our website, partnersforparks.net, click the donation button and complete the membership form

* Make a check payable to Partners for Parks and send to PO Box 98352, Lakewood, WA 98496 Please be sure to include your name and email address.

If you are interested in a Corporate/Business Sponsorship Membership. Please email: SydnaK4646@aol.com