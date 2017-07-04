The Suburban Times

I-5 traffic shift in Tacoma begins after July 4

TACOMA – Drivers who use Interstate 5 through Tacoma will soon experience a new alignment of the highway. During the overnight hours of Wednesday, July 5, contractor crews working on the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue project will relocate all northbound I-5 traffic onto newly-built northbound I-5 bridge over the I-705 and State Route 7 interchange. This permanent traffic switch will be in place by the morning commute on Thursday, July 6.

July 5 – northbound I-5 lane closures

All lanes of northbound I-5 will be detoured via I-705 during overnight hours from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, July 6.

July 6 – southbound I-5 lane closures

All lanes of southbound I-5 will be detoured to Exit #135 during overnight hours from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, July 7.

July 7-10

In preparation to move southbound I-5 lanes into a temporary alignment, crews will close the left lane of southbound I-5 between Portland Avenue and McKinley Street from 11 p.m. Friday, July 7, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 10, to rebuild the center median.

East 27th Street and Portland Avenue intersection

Over the same weekend, contractor crews working on the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project will close the East 27th Street and Portland Avenue intersection around the clock from 11 p.m. Friday, July 7, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 10. This work will also close the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5. The closure allows crews to install drainage and electrical components at the intersection.

During the closure, singed detours will be in place. See map for reference:

Additional ramp and lane closures:

Wednesday, July 5

  • Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

Thursday, July 6

  • Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.
  • SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.
  • Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Friday, July 7

  • Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

WSDOT asks drivers to please drive safely through work zones. Drivers have a vested interest in work zone safety: 94 percent of those injured in work zone crashes are motorists or their passengers. Slow down and Give ‘em a Brake.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

