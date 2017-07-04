Explore the Shore and Tiptoe through the Tidepools

Tacoma, Wash. – Curious about the critters that call Puget Sound beaches and tidepools home?

Six free summer programs led by naturalists from Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and the Tacoma Nature Center will help adults and children learn more about Puget Sound and the animals that live there.

And Mother Nature’s exceptionally low tides will open up a world of animals that most people can’t normally see because they’re underwater.

Participants need bring only enthusiasm for learning about the environment, dress for the weather, wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes, pack a hat, bring along water to drink (remember a reusable bottle) and pack some sunscreen.

Reservations are not necessary. Adults and children are welcome, but the Explore the Shore program is recommended for children 5 and up.

Here are details, dates and times for the two programs, which are coming up soon. Two are slated over the next two weeks.

Explore the Shore

July 10 , 11:45 a.m.

, 11:45 a.m. July 24 , 11:30 a.m.

, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7 , 10:45 a.m.

, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 21, 10:30 a.m.

Explore the Shore walks, led by zoo Conservation Engagement team members, last about 90 minutes each.

All are held at Owen Beach in Point Defiance Park. They are recommended for ages 5 and up.

In addition to hands-on exploration of the beach and the creatures that are found there, participants become Citizen Scientists for the day, helping count the number and kinds of animals found on the shore.

For more information, go to www.pdza.org/explore-shore.

Tiptoe through the Tidepools

· July 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All programs are at Titlow Beach at the west end of Sixth Avenue.

For more information, go to www.metroparkstacoma.org/tacomanaturecenter.