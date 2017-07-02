West Pierce Divers Find Stolen Truck in American Lake

On Friday morning, West Pierce Fire & Rescue divers were conducting routine training where they came across a full sized truck at the bottom of the American Lake. After confirming there wasn’t anyone inside, they notified Lakewood police, who ran the license plate and confirmed it had been stolen back in March.

Divers then hooked the truck to a tow truck and assisted with its removal. No injuries resulted in the event and it is possible the truck had been in the lake since it was stolen.

