Tea Time at the Castle

Submitted by Emma Pierce

On June 27th, the Lakewood Historical Society hosted a once in a lifetime event at Thornewood Castle, in Lakewood. Calling it “An Afternoon Tea at Thornewood,” the society opened the fundraiser to both members and non-members for an afternoon filled with fun, food, raffles, and of course, tea.

The event started with guests being greeted at the door by the historical society’s Past-President, Becky Huber. After check-in, each guest was given a raffle ticket which would be used to determine who would take home one of the highly coveted door prizes. Among the prizes were books about Lakewood, featuring sections on Thornewood Castle itself, a book about the history of tea, two $50 gift cards to the Red Wind Casino, and two bottles of Lakewood wine (showcasing Thornewood on the labels; courtesy of H&L Produce ) along with two Lakewood Historical Society engraved wine glasses. Guests were then invited to mingle in the ballroom where tables were set with beautiful flower arrangements by Crane’s Creations.

After some opening remarks by society President, Sue Scott, tables were led by their table heads (Jim Curley, Kristin Davis, Cindy Duhamel, Becky Huber, Betsy Mathias, Emma Pierce, Sue Scott, Linda Shehan, and Sharon Taylor) out to a selection of refreshments served by Jonz Catering. Once guests were through enjoying their tea and goodies, Sue Scott along with society Secretary, Sharon Taylor, took the mic to select the door prize winners. Missed out on a door prize? Not to worry, guests with a sticker under their saucer had the pleasure of taking home the centerpiece from their table. At the end of the tea, guests were invited to explore the grounds of the castle and stroll through the beautifully maintained gardens.

The event was special to the society, and many members of the Lakewood and neighboring Steilacoom communities for the fact that it would not have been made possible without Nancy Covert, the main contributor of articles to the society’s quarterly newsletter who passed away earlier this year. Nancy originally came up with the idea of hosting a “Tea at the Castle,” and the fundraiser was put on with her in mind, even including an article written by her in the Tea’s program.

The “tea party” was one for the books as far as fundraisers go, and the society is looking forward to doing more events like this in the future. The planning committee consisted of board members and museum contractors Cindy Duhamel, Becky Huber, Chuck Mathias, Emma Pierce, Sue Scott, and Sharon Taylor. Each individual worked tirelessly to make the event run smoothly, really making it a labor of love. Special thanks to our sponsors: Crane’s Creations, the Dimmer Foundation, Jonz Catering, Thronewood Castle, and Vila Realty, Bridget Upton as well as our donors: family of Nancy Covert, Kristin Davis, H&L Produce, Becky Huber, Lakewood Historical Society, and the Red Wind Casino.

Interested in more Lakewood Historical Society events/fundraisers? Keep an eye out in our newsletters, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the inside scoop!

SAVE THE DATE: December 14th, 2017. The Lakewood Historical Society will be partnering with the Lakewood Playhouse for a command performance of “A Christmas Carol.”