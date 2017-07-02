Pierce College hires new director of IT integration

LAKEWOOD, WASH. ­– Pierce College’s Information Technology department is proud to welcome Joel Gavino as the new Director of IT Integration. Gavino comes to Pierce College from Renton Technical College, where he served as the technology support manager since 2013.

He is looking forward to bringing his love of technology to the Pierce College community. “I’ve always been passionate about technology,” Gavino said. “I’m so excited to help integrate technology into all facets of Pierce College.”

At Renton Technical College, he managed the daily operations of IT support services and the Service Desk, provided guidance and training to staff and faculty, served as a backup to the college’s Chief Information Officer as delegated, in addition to many other duties as assigned.

“I really enjoy working for the state community college system,” he said. “The colleges often work closely together and it’s a very collaborative environment. I saw a great opportunity in this position at Pierce College, where I would be exposed to more technology and bigger projects. I’m really looking forward to getting to know more people and expanding my experience.”

Gavino’s interest in technology began with his childhood love of video games. What started as a love of games turned into an interest in learning more about computers. “I wanted to figure out how to make the computer better, so the games would run more smoothly,” he said. “Even if I win the lottery, I think I’d still be working. I really love what I do and I feel lucky to have my hobby be a part of my career.”